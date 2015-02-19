FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dexia posts smaller net loss in 2014 on improved funding costs
February 19, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dexia posts smaller net loss in 2014 on improved funding costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from statement, background)

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - State-owned Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia said on Thursday its net loss shrank in 2014 as it reduced its funding costs.

The group, which was once the largest lender to municipalities worldwide but had to be bailed out in 2011, said its net loss, adjusted for one off items and accounting volatility, was 248 million euros ($283.2 million) in 2014.

This was an improvement from the 669 million euros loss in 2013 and better than the company’s guidance of about 440 million euros.

In the fourth quarter, the group lost 28 million euros, on a recurring basis, an improvement from the 42 million euros in the third quarter and 160 million wuros in the fourth quarter of last year.

Without adjustments for accounting and one-off items, the bank made a loss of 606 million euros in 2014, also smaller than the 1.08 billion euros lost last year.

The group’s business model of making long-term loans financed by short-term funds came undone in the 2007-2008 credit crunch, making it necessary for France, Belgium and Luxembourg to step in and bail out the company, effectively nationalising it in 2011.

Dexia has since been stripped of all its active units and remains a holding of bonds and loans until they expire.

While Dexia’s results do not matter to investors, the state finances of France and Belgium are heavily exposed to the group, as they guarantee its borrowings of about 75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu & Kim Coghill)

