UPDATE 1-Dexia asset sales weigh on first-quarter results

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Nationalised Franco-Belgian lender Dexia suffered a first-quarter net loss as income from its vast bond and loan portfolio failed to cover financing costs and it lost money selling assets, including Cypriot government bonds.

Dexia, about 95 percent owned by France and Belgium, said it made a net loss of 329 million euros ($430.5 million), against a 431 million euro loss in the same period last year.

The group, which lost 18 million euros on the sale of assets in the quarter, said that it had no exposure to Cyprus at the end of March.

The company, once the world’s largest municipal lender, is almost an irrelevance as an investment, with shares that are hardly traded valued at only 0.05 euros, compared with a May 2007 peak of 22.56 euros.

However, its results are important because France, Belgium and, to a lesser extent, Luxembourg are guaranteeing its borrowings and are threatened with losses that could derail their efforts to rein in their budget deficits.

Dexia paid fees of 58 million euros for its state guarantees in the first three months of the year, down from the 128 million it paid before tax in the first quarter of 2013. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Goodman)