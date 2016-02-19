Dexia makes bigger underlying loss in 2015, trend positive

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bailed-out financial group Dexia said on Friday that its underlying net loss had increased in 2015 compared to 2014, because of its exposure to Austria “bad bank” Heta, but that the trend in the final quarter was positive.

The group, 94 percent owned by the Belgium and France, said its recurring loss, adjusted for one-off items, in 2015 was 328 million euros ($364.6 million) in 2015, lower than the negative 248 million euros in 2014.

The group added that this was because of the exposure to Heta, on which it was forced to take a 197 million euro impairment early in the year, and it made a profit in the final quarter.

Dexia and a pool of 10 other creditors have launched legal action against Heta’s debt repayment moratorium.

Dexia’s shares are no longer the attractive investment they were when the company was the largest lender to municipalities, but its results still matter because losses may have to be borne by the countries still guaranteeing 63.5 billion euros of its borrowings.

This is a fall from the same period last year when state guarantees were still 79.8 billion euros.

“I think that we can say that Dexia has now become a less sizeable risk for the financial environment and also for the citizens of Belgium and France,” Chief Executive Karel De Boeck said in an online video.

As of Wednesday, Belgium was still guaranteeing 32.7 billion euros, France 29.0 billion euros and Luxembourg 1.9 billion euros.

The Group’s balance sheet was 230.3 billion euros at the end of 2015, down 16.8 billion from the previous year. ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)