Dexia limits loss with divestment gain

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia lost 83 million euros ($111.7 million) in the third quarter, a relatively modest sum for the bailed out group, as it booked a gain for the sale of French public sector insurer Sofaxis.

Dexia, once the world’s largest municipal lender and now a portfolio of loans and bonds in run-off, said it had cut its balance sheet to 238 billion euros, down by 119 billion since the end of 2012 and by 9 billion during the July-Sept period. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)