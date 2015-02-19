Dexia expects net loss to fall "substantially" in 2015 -CEO

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia expects its underlying net loss to be substantially lower in 2015 than in 2014, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We want to make the dragon smaller every year,” said Dexia’s CEO Karel De Boeck, adding that he hoped the group could come close to breaking even by 2018.

The group said earlier on Thursday that, adjusted for one off items and accounting volatility, its net loss was 248 million euros ($283.2 million) in 2014 down from a loss of 669 million euros in 2013. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Julia Fioretti)