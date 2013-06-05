FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dexia Credit Local in talks to sell health insurance broker
June 5, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Dexia Credit Local in talks to sell health insurance broker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell the health insurance brokerage division of its French municipal funding unit Dexia Credit Local to Societe Hospitaliere d‘Assurances Mutuelles, a health insurer.

Societe Hospitaliere d‘Assurances Mutuelles is leading a consortium including public sector mutual insurers which aims to agree on the terms of the acquisition of the unit, named Sofaxis, in the coming weeks. (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

