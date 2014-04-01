FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dexia SA says ECB's single supervisory mechanism have no impact on income, solvency
#Financials
April 1, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dexia SA says ECB's single supervisory mechanism have no impact on income, solvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Dexia SA

* Dexia : preliminary impact of ECB’s single supervisory mechanism on dexia’s financial statements. Income statement and solvency not affected

* In coordination with national banking regulators, European Central Bank is conducting assessment of main European banks, in this context, Dexia’s assets and its accounting valuation methods are currently being reviewed under asset quality review

* Adjustments have no impact on either income statement or solvency of Dexia SA or of Dexia Crédit Local S.A.

* Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) will be adjusted to EUR -6,471 million at December 31, 2013, down EUR 447 million compared to figure released on February 20, 2014

* Impact of adjustments on group’s OCI is reduced to EUR -220 million as of March 21, 2014 Brussels newsroom; +32 2 287 6810 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
