BRIEF-Dexia posts Q1 net loss of 184 mln euros

May 14 (Reuters) - Dexia SA :

* Net result for Q1 2014 at eur -184 million characterized by accounting induced volatility

* Recurrent net result at eur 88 million up compared to Q4 2013 due to further reduction of the group’s funding cost

* 6.5 billion of guaranteed long-term funding raised in Q1 2014

* Dexia SA total capital ratio at 16.9 pct after first application of CRD IV / CRR

Net banking income from recurring elements for Q1 2014 amounted to eur 36 million