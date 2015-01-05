FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Dexion Capital names Magnus Spence head of asset management
January 5, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Dexion Capital names Magnus Spence head of asset management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dexion Capital Plc, an alternative investment bank, appointed Magnus Spence head of asset management.

Spence will be responsible for expanding the company’s range of real asset and alternative credit fund offerings, Dexion Capital said in a statement.

Spence has more than 20 years of asset management experience and has worked at Mercury Asset Management/Merrill Lynch Investment Managers.

In 2002, Spence co-founded Dalton Strategic Partnership LLP, an investment management firm with about $2 billion of assets under management, Dexion said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

