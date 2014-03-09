FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Deyaar plans $245 mln residential, hotel complex
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Deyaar plans $245 mln residential, hotel complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Dubai property developer Deyaar Development said on Sunday it planned to build a combined residential and hotel project in the emirate, its first entry into the hospitality industry.

The 900 million dirham ($245 million) project will comprise one residential tower and one tower of serviced apartments, the company said. Construction is to start soon and be completed by the end of 2016 or early 2017.

Asked how the project would be funded, Deyaar’s chief executive Saeed Al Qatami told reporters: “Deyaar has the sources (of funding) so far and we do have strong banking support.” He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.