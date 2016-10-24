Dubai's Deyaar Q3 net profit rises 22.5 pct as revenue surges

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 22.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday as revenue surged.

* The company made a profit of 56.5 million dirhams ($15.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to a financial statement.

* This compares with a profit of 46.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

* Revenue rose to 126.3 million dirhams in the quarter, up from 25.3 million dirhams in the year earlier period. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, Editing by William Maclean)