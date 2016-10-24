FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Dubai's Deyaar Q3 net profit rises 22.5 pct as revenue surges
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 4:51 AM / 10 months ago

Dubai's Deyaar Q3 net profit rises 22.5 pct as revenue surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 22.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday as revenue surged.

* The company made a profit of 56.5 million dirhams ($15.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to a financial statement.

* This compares with a profit of 46.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

* Revenue rose to 126.3 million dirhams in the quarter, up from 25.3 million dirhams in the year earlier period. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.