UPDATE 1-UAE's Deyaar posts small Q2 profit rise; revenue slumps

* Q2 net profit 18.6 mln dirhams vs 18.1 mln dirhams yr-ago

* Q2 revenue more than halves to 143.3 mln dirhams

* Says to focus on completing existing projects (Adds details)

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Property developer Deyaar on Wednesday reported a marginal increase in quarterly net profit as it slashed costs to offset a sharp drop in revenues following Dubai’s property market collapse.

Deyaar, the emirate’s second largest developer by market value, made a net profit of 18.6 million dirhams ($5 million) for the quarter, compared with 18.1 million dirhams made during the same period in 2011, it said in a statement on the Dubai bourse.

However, revenue for the quarter more than halved to 143.3 million dirhams from 334.3 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

The company reduced direct costs in the quarter to 82.9 million dirhams from 328 million dirhams.

Deyaar, badly hit by Dubai’s property bust, continues to reel under the impact of the global financial crisis. The company plans to focus on completing existing real estate projects.

The developer said it delivered two projects in the second quarter and will hand over two more projects during this year.

Property firms in the emirate have fared better in the second quarter this year with Emaar Properties and Union Properties reporting an increase in profits. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)