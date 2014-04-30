FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai developer Deyaar's Q1 net profit soars
April 30, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

Dubai developer Deyaar's Q1 net profit soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Dubai-based property developer Deyaar said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled, buoyed by an upswing in the emirate’s real estate market.

Deyaar made a quarterly consolidated net profit of 52.1 million dirhams ($14.2 million) compared to 19.4 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2013.

SICO Bahrain had estimated the company would make a first-quarter profit of 30.6 million dirhams.

The developer said its revenue for the quarter grew by 55 percent year-on-year but did not provide specific figures. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)

