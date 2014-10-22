Dubai developer Deyaar Q3 net profit nearly doubles

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Deyaar Development reported a 94 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as sales at a newly-launched residential project boosted earnings.

Deyaar, one of the companies worst hit by Dubai’s property market collapse in 2009-2010, made a quarterly profit of 78.5 million dirhams ($21.37 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 40.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

An analyst at SICO Bahrain forecast Deyaar’s quarterly profit would be 49.6 million dirhams.

The Dubai developer said it concluded sales of residential units at tower-1 of its Montrose project, with the majority of units sold in third quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)