(Corrects to 2014 profit in second paragraph, not the three months to Dec. 31)

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Deyaar reported an 82 percent rise in 2014 annual consolidated net profit on Monday, according to a statement from the developer.

Deyaar made a consolidated net profit of 281.9 million dirhams ($76.8 million) in 2014. This compares with a profit of 154.5 million dirhams in 2013, the statement said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)