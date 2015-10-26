FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai developer Deyaar's third-quarter net profit falls 37.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai developer Deyaar's third-quarter net profit falls 37.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Deyaar Development reported a 37.7 percent slump in third-quarter net profit on Monday.

Deyaar, one of the companies worst hit by Dubai’s property market collapse in 2009-2011, made a quarterly profit of 48.9 million dirhams ($13.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculations.

That compares with a profit of 78.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

Deyaar did not provide a quarterly breakdown.

SICO Bahrain had forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of 5.7 million dirhams.

Deyaar said it made 190 million dirhams in the first nine months of 2015, without giving further details. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.