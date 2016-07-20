FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dubai developer Deyaar Q2 net profit slides 17.8 percent
July 20, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Dubai developer Deyaar Q2 net profit slides 17.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with figures from earnings' statement)

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 17.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The company made a profit of 60.3 million dirhams ($16.4 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in an earnings' statement.

This compares with a profit of 73.4 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

Deyaar made a net profit of 111.4 million dirhams in the first half of the year, it said in the statement, down from 131.8 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and David Evans)

