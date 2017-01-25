Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations

* The company made a profit of 48.3 million dirhams ($13.2 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, based on Reuters calculations.

* This compares to a profit of 101.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

* The developer said it made 216.1 million dirhams for the full year 2016, compared with 291.4 million dirhams in 2015, according to a bourse statement.

* Full-year revenue was 428.3 million dirhams, up from 257.1 million dirhams in 2015.

* The company said full-year revenue increased because of progress on its The Atria and Mont Rose projects. It did not give a reason for the net profit fall. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)