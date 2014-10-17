FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait says removed from OFAC sanctions list
October 17, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait says removed from OFAC sanctions list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Said on Thursday it was removed from the sanctions list of the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)

* Said it was put on the sanctions list in February 2014 due to alleged violations of sanctions against Iran

* Said delisting vindicates company’s belief not to have violated U.S. sanctions law

* Said removal from OFAC sanctions list did not involve payment of any penalty

* Said was allowed to conduct unrestricted U.S.-dollar denominated business again

* Said listing by OFAC resulted in constraints on operational capabilities, leading to losses of about 9.0 million euros in first 9 months of 2014

* Said anticipated additional losses for Q4, given that restoring business volume, following removal from the sanctions list, is expected to take several months

