FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Forfait says auditor won't approve 2013 accounts
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 22, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Forfait says auditor won't approve 2013 accounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait said an auditor told it that could not approve its 2013 financial statements because the German trade financier was still being scrutinised by a U.S. regulator in connection with trade sanctions.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), part of the U.S. Treasury that oversees trade sanctions based on U.S. foreign policy, has accused DF Deutsche Forfait AG of having violated trade sanctions against Iran. The company has denied the charges.

DF Deutsche Forfait said in a statement late on Friday that its auditor, BDO AG Wirtschaftspruefungsgesellschaft, had expressed an adverse opinion on its 2013 accounts.

Auditors commonly issue an adverse opinion when it finds that financial statements are misstated or do not conform with accounting standards.

“The company continues to do everything in its powers to be removed from the OFAC sanctions list in order to regain full operative capacity as soon as possible,” DF Deutsche Forfait said in a statement late on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.