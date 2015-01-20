FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait swings to net loss of 6.9 mln euros in H1 2014
January 20, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait swings to net loss of 6.9 mln euros in H1 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Publishes figures for the first half of 2014

* 6-month consolidated net loss of 6.9 million euros ($8.0 million) versus previous year’s consolidated net income of 1.0 million euros

* 6-month EPS loss of 1.01 euros versus previous year’s profit of 0.14 euros

* 6-month gross result including financial results declined from profit of 6.4 million euros in first six months of 2013 to loss of 1.0 in euros H1 2014

* Negative result is primarily attributable to fact that company was listed on sanctions list of U.S. authority OFAC on Feb. 6, 2014

* Bondholders start in a “vote without a meeting” on resolution to restructure 2013/20 bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8636 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

