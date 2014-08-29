BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait says has incurred loss in the amount of half the company's share capital

Aug 29 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG : * Says has incurred a loss in the amount of half the company’s share capital * Loss incurred due to restriction of activities since appearance on sanctions

list of US office of foreign assets control in February. * Says cost reduction measures initiated by the company were insufficient to

offset the loss of income * Says incurred high one-time consulting expenses in conjunction with the ofac

listing * Continues to do everything possible to be removed from sanctions list in

order to restore ability to act as quickly as possible