BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait says has incurred loss in the amount of half the company's share capital
August 29, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait says has incurred loss in the amount of half the company's share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG : * Says has incurred a loss in the amount of half the company’s share capital * Loss incurred due to restriction of activities since appearance on sanctions

list of US office of foreign assets control in February. * Says cost reduction measures initiated by the company were insufficient to

offset the loss of income * Says incurred high one-time consulting expenses in conjunction with the ofac

listing * Continues to do everything possible to be removed from sanctions list in

order to restore ability to act as quickly as possible * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

