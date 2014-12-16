MOVES-DFG hires Goldman executives to leveraged loan platform

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asset management firm DFG Investment Advisers Inc said Roberta Goss and Timothy Milton from Goldman Sachs have joined the company as senior members of its leveraged loan platform.

Goss, who has more than 20 years of investment experience, was the managing director and co-head of Goldman’s high-yield and bank loan businesses.

Milton, with more than 12 years experience in leveraged finance and structured credit, served in Goldman’s bank loan debt group. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)