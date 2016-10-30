FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
Dubai Financial Market Q3 net profit drops 22 pct
October 30, 2016 / 12:46 PM / in 10 months

Dubai Financial Market Q3 net profit drops 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 22 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

* Net profit of 35.4 million dirhams ($9.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 45.4 million dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement.

* During the first nine months of the year, value of trades on DFM was 91.2 billion dirhams, down 31 percent from the same period of last year.

* Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM.

* ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)

