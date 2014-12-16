BRIEF-DFP Doradztwo Finansowe to consolidate its shares

Dec 16 (Reuters) - DFP Doradztwo Finansowe SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders on the extraordinary general meeting resolved to consolidate the company’s shares in ratio of 100 existing shares to one

* The company’s series A2, B, C and D shares will be consolidated to series A shares and series A1, E, F, G, H and I shares will be consolidated into series B shares

* After consolidation the company’s share capital will consist of 86,970 series A shares and 389,890 series B shares of the nominal value 10 zlotys per share instead of current 0.10 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon:

