Two out-of-state debt buyers have agreed to pay $3 million to New York consumers who took out illegal payday loans.

The debt buyers, National Credit Adjusters of Hutchinson, Kansas and Chesapeake, Virginia-based Webcollex, improperly purchased and collected on the illegal loans, according to the New York Department of Financial Services, which negotiated the settlements.

