DFS Furniture's full-year sales rise 7.4 pct

Oct 6 (Reuters) - British furniture retailer DFS Furniture Plc said its full-year gross sales rose 7.4 percent to 980.4 million pounds ($1.25 billion) helped by strong performance of its branded products range.

** Company says total sales in its Exclusive Brand rose 35 percent with brands such as House Beautiful and French Connection Zinc ranges performing strongly.

** DFS, which calls itself "the sofa experts", says core earnings for 52 weeks to July. 30 rises 5.8 percent to 94.4 million pounds

** Company proposes a final dividend of 7.5 pence per share, expects special capital return to shareholders later in 2017.

** Company says gets positive response to partnership with Great Britain's team for Rio Olympics