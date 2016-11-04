Advent halves stake in UK furniture retailer DFS

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Advent International Corp said it had cut its stake by half in British furniture retailer DFS Furniture Plc.

* Funds managed by Advent sold 25.7 million shares, or 12.1 percent stake, in DFS through an accelerated bookbuild, the private equity firm said.

* The sale would take place at 240 pence per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of 61.7 million pounds ($76.9 million), Advent said.

* DFS shares closed at 263.7 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

* Advent said it would hold a 12.1 percent stake in DFS following the sale's settlement on Nov. 8.

* Advent, which was DFS's largest shareholder with an over 50 percent stake in October 2015, has cut its stake in the company twice since

* Jefferies International Ltd and UBS Ltd acted as bookrunners ($1 = 0.8025 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)