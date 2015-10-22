FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advent to sell 15 pct stake in UK furniture retailer DFS
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 22, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Advent to sell 15 pct stake in UK furniture retailer DFS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Funds managed by Advent International Corp will sell 32 million shares or a 15 percent stake in DFS Furniture Plc, raising gross proceeds of 94.4 million pounds ($145.59 million).

DFS shares will be sold at 2.95 pounds per share via an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing, Advent said on Thursday.

Private equity firm Advent International had bought sofa retailer DFS in 2010 and is the top shareholder in the company. ($1 = 0.6484 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.