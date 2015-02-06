FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK furniture retailer DFS to float in London
February 6, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

UK furniture retailer DFS to float in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British furniture retailer DFS said on Friday it intended to float on the London Stock exchange and expected the offer to raise gross proceeds of 105 million pounds ($161 million).

DFS, which is owned by private equity firm Advent International, has a quarter share of Britain’s 3 billion pound upholstered furniture market. It has 105 stores in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, mainly on retail parks.

In the year to Nov. 1, 2014 the group posted adjusted core earnings of 85.2 million pounds and saw gross sales rise 9 percent in the first 26 weeks of its current fiscal year.

DFS said the offer will include new shares and a partial sale of shares held by Advent and members of the retailer’s management team. It expects to target a free float of at least 25 percent of the company’s issued share capital.

Jefferies and UBS are acting as joint global co-ordinators on the float.

$1 = 0.6529 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle

