CPPIB, U.S. private equity firms eye Canada's DH Corp

TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.

TPG, Cerberus Capital Management LP and technology-focused Thoma Bravo are some of the U.S. buyout firms looking at DH, the people said on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential. (Reporting by John Tilak and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Reese)