7 months ago
CPPIB, U.S. private equity firms eye Canada's DH Corp
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 7 months ago

CPPIB, U.S. private equity firms eye Canada's DH Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.

TPG, Cerberus Capital Management LP and technology-focused Thoma Bravo are some of the U.S. buyout firms looking at DH, the people said on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential. (Reporting by John Tilak and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Reese)

