Canada's D+H says short-seller report 'misleading'
October 27, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's D+H says short-seller report 'misleading'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian financial technology firm D+H Corp urged its investors on Tuesday to not rely on a “misleading” report by a hedge fund, which it said was short selling its shares.

The company’s shares jumped nearly 11 percent to C$35.43 in early trading.

Toronto-based D+H said the hedge fund’s reports about the company’s growth prospects and past performance contained “numerous inaccurate and unsubstantiated statements.”

D+H also reported a third-quarter profit of 62 Canadian cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 60 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

