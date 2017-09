Feb 12 (Reuters) - DHC Software Co Ltd

* Says unit signs framework agreement to invest at least 500 million yuan ($80.08 million) in smart city project in Panjin city, Liaoning province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zZy0y7

