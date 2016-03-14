FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Holding unit says declines bond buyback on pricing mismatch
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

Dubai Holding unit says declines bond buyback on pricing mismatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group (DHCOG) did not buy back any of its £500 million 6 percent 2017 notes from investors as holders demanded a premium over the price it was willing to buy at, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, on Mar. 3 invited holders to tender their notes for buyback through an auction process, saying it would buy up to £250 million at a minimum price of 99.00 percent.

However, in the filing on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange, DHCOG said that while bonds worth £319.55 million were tendered by the deadline of Mar. 11, almost all the tendered notes demanded purchase prices that were significantly greater than the minimum purchase price. As a result, DHCOG decided against repurchasing any of the bonds.

The bonds, due to mature on Feb. 1, 2017, were trading at a bid price of 101.050 percent at 0714 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.