Little appreciation for Indian inflation-linked bonds

* Dewan Housing first to offer inflation-indexed corporate bonds since 2013

By Krishna Merchant

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (IFR) - India's first inflation-linked corporate bond in three years is likely to find few takers on liquidity concerns and uncertainty over the appointment of a new central bank governor, even though inflation is on the rise, bankers and fund managers say.

Mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance is inviting investors to choose between a fixed-coupon and inflation-linked option on the three-year tranche of a 40 billion rupees ($596 million) public offering. Assuming some investors will take the linker alternative, it will be the first inflation-linked corporate bond since construction group Larsen & Toubro printed 1 billion rupees of 10-year inflation-indexed notes in 2013, the year the Reserve Bank of India introduced such instruments.

The L&T issue turned out to be disastrous for investors as the wholesale price index, against which L&T's issue was benchmarked, started falling in November of 2013. As a result of lower-cost oil imports, the WPI turned negative for 17 months in a row between the second half of 2014 and March this year.

"In the earlier bonds, investors were not protected if inflation declined or turned negative since the floor on these bonds was zero," said a banker with a foreign bank.

The bonds were also aimed at long-term investors and, as a result, were illiquid.

"The pricing on these bonds was not evolved and, because of illiquidity, it was not popular with institutional investors," said Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (debt) and head of products at Kotak Mutual Fund.

The L&T bonds suffered another blow when the RBI adopted the consumer price index (CPI) instead of the WPI as its key gauge of inflation effective April 2014.

There were no follow-up corporate issues, according to another fund manager. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India even bought back a batch of inflation-linked bonds earlier this year. Coupon floor The planned DHFL offering gives investors an option to link the bond coupons to the CPI, but some bankers feel investors may not be interested.

Investors can choose to receive either fixed-rate or inflation-linked coupons.

DHFL is offering tenors of three, five and 10 years. High-net-worth individuals and retail investors can choose between fixed coupons of 9.2 percent, 9.25 percent and 9.3 percent for the respective tranches, or a spread of 418bp above the average annual CPI.

Qualified institutional buyers and corporate investors can subscribe at a fixed rate of 9.1 percent, or 408bp over the CPI, according to a market source. In the past year, the CPI has averaged 5.02 percent, which points to an initial coupon of 9.1 percent for the inflation-linked bonds, with the potential for that to rise or fall.

The inflation-linked option is available for the three-year tenor only and will reprice every year, based on the average CPI for that year.

"For investors, who expect inflation to rise in the coming months and hope the new RBI governor will be dovish and change the inflation targeting framework, this is a good option. The real returns are protected," said the banker.

Consumer price inflation has been going up in the past few months, rising to 5.77 percent in June, the highest since last August. That is at the upper end of the central bank's inflation target of 2 percent to 6 percent.

To protect investors against falling inflation, and limit the maximum coupon, the issuer has fixed a floor of 8.9 percent and a cap of 9.5 percent.

However, bankers warn that the initiative will only be successful if the arrangers made a market in the securities and the government committed to more regular issues itself.

"DHFL is just experimenting to see if the investors subscribed to the inflation-linked option," said the banker. "If there is a huge interest than there is a possibility of other issuers giving this option to investors."

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who announced in June that he would not be seeking a second term, has maintained high interest rates to combat inflation in the face of strong criticism in political and business circles.

In addition to the search for a new RBI governor, India is in the process of putting in place a six-member monetary policy committee to be tasked with making decisions on interest rates. (Reporting by Krishna Merchant; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)