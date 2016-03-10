FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dewan Housing Corp aims to bring first corporate Masala bond
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 4:36 AM / a year ago

Dewan Housing Corp aims to bring first corporate Masala bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 10 (IFR) - Dewan Housing Finance Corporation has mandated Barclays, Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS for an offshore bond denominated in rupees and settled in US dollars.

If successful, the transaction by the housing finance company will be the first of its kind from an Indian corporate, paving the way for more so-called Masala bonds to follow.

The company, rated BB by both S&P and Fitch, will start investor meetings from Friday in Singapore, Hong Kong, London, New York and Boston.

A 144A/Reg S senior secured offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

Power company NTPC had held roadshows late last year to test appetite for a Masala bond offering, but no deal materialised. Indian Railway Finance Corp and Delhi International Airport are among the companies believed to be considering issuing offshore rupee bonds. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.