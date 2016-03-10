Dewan Housing Corp aims to bring first corporate Masala bond

HONG KONG, March 10 (IFR) - Dewan Housing Finance Corporation has mandated Barclays, Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS for an offshore bond denominated in rupees and settled in US dollars.

If successful, the transaction by the housing finance company will be the first of its kind from an Indian corporate, paving the way for more so-called Masala bonds to follow.

The company, rated BB by both S&P and Fitch, will start investor meetings from Friday in Singapore, Hong Kong, London, New York and Boston.

A 144A/Reg S senior secured offering may follow, subject to market conditions.

Power company NTPC had held roadshows late last year to test appetite for a Masala bond offering, but no deal materialised. Indian Railway Finance Corp and Delhi International Airport are among the companies believed to be considering issuing offshore rupee bonds. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)