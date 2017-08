DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Mubadala Development Co, Abu Dhabi's state-owned investment firm, said on Monday they had formed a five-year strategic partnership.

The arrangement will help to improve the logistics around Mubadala's aerospace manufacturing business, the companies said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)