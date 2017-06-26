(Adds quotes, detail)
OSLO, June 26 Oslo-listed oil tanker firm
Frontline is no longer pursuing a takeover of New
York-listed competitor DHT Holdings and is not working
on any other acquisitions, Frontline's CEO told Reuters on
Monday.
DHT last month rejected a fifth takeover proposal from
billionaire shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's Frontline, calling
the $500 million all-share bid "woefully inadequate".
"We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Frontline
Chief Executive Robert Hvide Macleod said in a written comment
to Reuters.
"With our present opportunities for creating value through
fleet renewal, we're not currently pursuing any other
acquisitions either," he added.
Instead of a deal with Frontline, DHT struck a
tankers-for-shares agreement with BW Group in March,
making the latter DHT's biggest shareholder with a stake of over
30 percent.
Frontline attempted to block the BW deal, first in a U.S.
court and later in the High Court of the Marshall Islands, but
both lawsuits were eventually dismissed.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Alister Doyle and Louise Heavens)