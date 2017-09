MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Spanish discount supermarkets operator Dia on Friday said it had reached a preliminary deal with France’s Carrefour over the sale of Dia’s French unit.

In a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator, Dia said the deal valued the unit at 600 million euros ($814 million). ($1 = 0.7366 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Keiron Henderson)