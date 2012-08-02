UPDATE 1-Spanish discount grocer DIA boosted by home market

* H1 net profit 49.3 mln eur vs 47.1 mln in Reuters poll

* H1 sales 5.0 bln eur vs 5.0 bln in Reuters poll

* Reiterates 2012 targets thanks to Spain, emerging markets (Adds details and background)

MADRID, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Profit at Spanish retailer DIA , the world’s no.3 discount grocer, grew seven-fold in the first half of this year as consumers hunted for bargains in a country where one in four are unemployed.

DIA posted net profit of 49.3 million euros ($60.6 million) in the six months to June on a 4.7 percent rise in net sales to 5.0 billion euros, meeting forecasts in a Reuters poll, while reiterating its earnings targets for 2012.

“The backdrop is volatile, but DIA is moving forward firmly,” Chief Executive Ricardo Curras said in a statement.

Aside from Spain, where net sales grew 5.3 percent, DIA said sales growth remained strong in emerging markets like Argentina and Brazil, but was flat in Portugal and suffered an 8.8 percent fall in France.

DIA, which was spun off by French retailer Carrefour last year, had a total of 6,923 stores at June 30 after opening 459 shops over the past year.

Its shares have risen 10.3 percent so far this, outperforming declines on Spain’s blue chip.