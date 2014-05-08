Spain's DIA Q1 net profit rises 9.7 pct

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Thursday adjusted net profit rose 9.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 40.1 million euros ($55.8 million), boosted by stronger sales at home and in emerging markets.

The company also said it had placed its French division up for sale.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortistion (EBITDA) rose 3.4 percent to 109.3 million euros while net sales slipped to 1.83 billion euros from 1.87 billion euros a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)