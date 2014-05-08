FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's DIA Q1 net profit rises 9.7 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's DIA Q1 net profit rises 9.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Thursday adjusted net profit rose 9.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 40.1 million euros ($55.8 million), boosted by stronger sales at home and in emerging markets.

The company also said it had placed its French division up for sale.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortistion (EBITDA) rose 3.4 percent to 109.3 million euros while net sales slipped to 1.83 billion euros from 1.87 billion euros a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.