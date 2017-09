MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - Citi said on Tuesday it had placed 8.5 percent of Spain’s Dia at 7.4 euros per share, the bottom end of the 7.4 to 7.612 euro range, and valuing the stake at 408.5 million euros ($456.6 million).

Citi was placing share packages of Cervinia Europe, family holding company of French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault, and fund Blue Partners. ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah Morris)