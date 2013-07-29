FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain sales up at discount grocer DIA, net profit flat
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

Spain sales up at discount grocer DIA, net profit flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retailer DIA, the world’s third biggest discount grocer, on Monday posted a net profit of 49 million euros ($65.00 million) for the first half of the year, down 0.7 percent from the same period in 2012.

The adjusted net profit, which includes the sale of a Turkish business in April, was 83.6 million euros, up 15.3 percent from the first half of last year.

Dia has flourished in its recession-hit home market thanks to its cheap pricing. Sales in Spain grew 5.1 percent to 2.54 billion euros during the period. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.