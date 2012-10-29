FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Dia almost triples 9-mth profit in downturn
October 29, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Dia almost triples 9-mth profit in downturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s biting recession helped supermarket chain Dia almost triple its net profit in the first nine-months of this year to 99.2 million euros ($116.90 million), beating forecasts.

The discount chain made sales of 7.6 billion euros and earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 415.6 million euros.

A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast net profit of 86.3 million euros on sales of 7.6 billion euros and EBITDA of 412 million euros.

Dia - spun off by France’s Carrefour last year - makes three-quarters of its business in Spain, France and Portugal and also has supermarkets in Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and China.

$1 = 0.7733 euros Reporting By Sarah Morris

