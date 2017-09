MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Citi said on Monday it was making a private share placement of 8.48 percent of Spanish discounter DIA on behalf of Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners, investment vehicles for French businessman Bernard Arnault.

Dia closed on Monday at 7.61 euros ($8.6) a share, valuing the stake at about 420 million euros. ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Jesus Aguado)