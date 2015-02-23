FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's DIA to propose dividend of 0.18 euros per share
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 23, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's DIA to propose dividend of 0.18 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s DIA said on Monday it would propose to its shareholders increasing its dividend payout to 0.18 euros per share against 2014 earnings compared to 0.16 euros the previous year.

The discounter said its fourth quarter net profit rose 66.1 percent, boosted by tax credits from its purchase of supermarket chain El Arbol.

Full-year earnings before taxes, interest and depreciations (EBITDA) rose 0.7 percent to 583.5 million euros, in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
