Spain's Dia 2012 net profit rises 55 pct from year earlier

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s deep recession helped profits at discount supermarket chain Dia rise by over 55 percent in 2012 from a year earlier as adjusted core earnings beat Reuters forecasts.

The discount chain said on Thursday net profit rose to 146.4 million euros ($195.7 million) last year from 94.4 million euros in 2011, on sales of 10.1 billion euros, up from 9.7 billion euros.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 609.5 million euros from 561 million euros a year earlier and beating a forecast of 602 million euros.

A Reuters poll of nine analysts had forecast net profit of 156 million euros on net sales of 10.2 billion euros.

Dia - spun off by France’s Carrefour last year - makes three-quarters of its business in Spain, France and Portugal and also has supermarkets in Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and China.($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day)