MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia said on Wednesday net sales rose to 8.9 billion euros ($9.80 billion) at the end of 2015 from a year earlier, in line with a Reuters poll.

Net profit was 299.2 million euros, the company said in a statement to the market regulator. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Writing by Paul Day)