10 months ago
Spain's Dia says like-for-like sales in Iberia rise 1.3 pct y/y
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

Spain's Dia says like-for-like sales in Iberia rise 1.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spanish discount grocer DIA on Tuesday said like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal, rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter year on year, while net profit rose to 47.7 million euros ($51.9 million), up 17.2 percent in the same period.

In the first nine months, net profit rose 3.3 percent to 107.5 million euros while net sales were 6.6 billion euros, in line with analysts estimates.

Core profit, or earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), was 429 million euros, slightly above forecasts. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day)

