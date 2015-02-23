Spain's Dia says net profit up 68 pct on tax lift

MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Spanish discounter DIA posted a 68 percent rise in full-year net profit to 329.2 million euros ($374.53 million) as its purchase of supermarket peer El Arbol gave it a tax lift offseting falling prices in core markets Spain and Portugal.

DIA expects about 380 million euros of tax credits over the next few years from its purchase of El Arbol, which has 451 stores.

Full year sales were 8.0 billion euros, the company said in a statement to the market regulator on Monday, in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll.